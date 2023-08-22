IPS Officer Shares Bizarre Way Students Bribe Teachers To Pass Exams

Students often come up with innovative ways to cheat in exams. They either take help from fellow students in the exam hall or make chits which have the answers. Do you students even bribe teachers to pass exams? A similar incident has been highlighted by IPS Arun Bothra from Odisha recently. He shared how students often keep (cash) inside their board answer sheets and ask teachers to give them passing marks. Arun Bothra shared a picture of multiple notes of Rs 100, Rs 200 and RS 500 on Twitter and wrote, “Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with a request to give them passing marks. Tells a lot about our students, teachers and the entire educational system.”

Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with request to give them passing marks. Tells a lot about our students, teachers and the entire educational system. pic.twitter.com/eV76KMAI4a — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) August 21, 2023

The incident does not amuse social media users, who have reacted to the picture. One of the users said, “This has been happening for decades. Some students insert money; in our time, some used to insert phone numbers in answers promising lots of money if the paper is passed.”

This has been happening for decades. Some students insert money, in our time some used to insert phone numbers in answers promising lots of money if paper is passed https://t.co/hyuSM1FRl5— Anand Sankar (@kalapian_) August 21, 2023

Another person added, “It speaks loudly about the entire culture, institutions and accessible democratic setups of the country.”

It speaks loudly about the entire culture, institutions and accessible democratic setups of the country. https://t.co/tSUpFrDRuF— ambuj singh (@neatshots) August 21, 2023

One more user commented, “This is a representation of things beyond the educational system. They know that ‘cash’ can get things done in our country and they are unfortunately not entirely wrong.”

This is a representation of things beyond educational system. They know that ‘cash’ can get things done in our country and they are unfortunately not entirely wrong. https://t.co/Qn0pqI1sY2— Suyash Gunjal (@Su7sH) August 21, 2023

Some users even shared their experiences on how this has been going on for years.

This has happened to me at least thrice during my paper correction days! To colleagues too even 20 years ago. The money is usually accompanied by a sad story narration instead of answers to exam questions.Needless to say, such students usually fail. — Meghna Girish 🇮🇳 (@megirish2001) August 21, 2023

My mother was a maths teacher in one of the prestigious Odia schools in Cuttack. I still remember, she used to check answer sheets from schools in Bihar. Many students used to put currency notes, write (bad) poetry and what not… "गाय हमारी माता है, हमे कुछ नही आता है"— 🇮🇳 𝓫𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓫𝓸𝓷 🇮🇳 (@bubun_s) August 21, 2023

During our times, students would write prayers and begging teachers to give pass marks Used to have 5 Rs pocket money for a day Students ameer ho gaye hain 😂— Arshdeep Sandhu (Raavi) (@arsh11kaur) August 21, 2023

Our English teacher once told about such an incident. And she was like we anyways failed the student but didn't report it or else his/her future would get ruined. They had a nice party that day though.— Turmeric🇮🇳 (@The_Turmeric__) August 21, 2023

The post has been viewed by nearly 1 million users on social media.

