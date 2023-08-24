Iraq Shuts Down All Billboards After Hacker Broadcasts Pornographic Content

An unlawful act recently transpired at Uqba bin Nafia Square in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad which made the authorities take strict action. It so happened that, a hacker illicitly played explicit content on the electronic billboards on the streets of Baghdad which forced the Iraqi law enforcement bodies to switch off electronic advertising boards. The incident occurred on Sunday, August 20, in the plain sight of passersby following which The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency probed into the matter. The man responsible for playing the pornographic clips on the billboards has reportedly been arrested by the Iraqi police.

All electronic billboards and advertisement screens were blacked out by the authorities across Iraq in order to curb the displaying of “immoral material" in public. According to CNN, the decision was implemented on Sunday. The Ministry of Interior decided to probe into the matter to find the culprit and the other hacked pirates, revealed a security force, as cited by Shafaq News. Apart from the temporary move of switching off all electronic displays in Baghdad, the authorities will also make attempts to avoid any such occurrences in the future.

Another report by Shafaq News revealed that a similar incident took place in another Iraqi city named Hilla, the centre of Babil Governorate, just a day before the explicit content was shown in the capital Baghdad. According to CNN, a statement posted on Facebook from the ministry’s Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency disclosed that after monitoring the surveillance cameras, the police were able to arrest the man who committed the crime.

The offender reportedly claimed that financial disputes with the company that owns the screen forced him to take the illegal step of displaying restricted content in Baghdad.

Presently, while some of the billboard screens have started operating, some of them are yet to start functioning. Last year, the Iraqi government announced its intentions to block all websites with any pornographic or explicit content. Over the past year, the Iraqi government has also taken stringent measures to regulate content by social media influencers. A platform called Report was introduced to enable citizens to anonymously report any “negative" or “immoral" online content.

Speaking about other laws in Iraq, the governing body has reportedly asked Arab-operated media and social media companies to use the term sexual deviance instead of “homosexuality", reports CNN.