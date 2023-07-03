Is Death Even Real? This Quantum Immortality Theory Will Leave You Puzzled

The topic of death can be as intriguing as it can be terrifying. While most people eventually come to embrace it as a natural process of life, a few are petrified by the thought. Thanatophobia is a real thing, and it does not just revolve around dying itself but the process of dying too. Naturally, there are a lot of theories flying around surrounding the topic. One TikToker has taken the internet by storm with the claims that we might not be dying at all. Forget ghosts and other paranormal creatures like Vampires. According to this user, we might have lived through multiple apocalypses without even having any knowledge of it.

LADbible revealed that TikToker Joli Artists frequently shares conspiracy theories and posts on quantum physics. She took the chance to discuss what she called “Quantum Immortality”. This is also the American Physicist Hugh Everett’s “Many Worlds Theory”. Quantum Magazine reported that this theory suggests that the entire universe is described by a gigantic wave function that contains within it all possible realities. It is as complex as it sounds because the theory originated from the mathematics of the Schrodinger equation. However, to put it simply, there are billions of realities that exist at the same time. When we “die” we just switch to a different reality.

Joli remarked that if this theory is true then that just means that “we never really die”, reported LADbible. This just means the world could have ended several times already and none of us would have known about it. Why? Because every time that happened, we just switched reality. Joli said, “Whenever you die in one universe, your consciousness just gets transferred into another universe where you survive." Joli went on to explain that when we switch realities, we do not have any memories of the previous world we existed though. Though if the details seem off, we can pick up on it.

This was in reference to the Mandela Effect in which people collectively believe in a distorted memory. She said, “So after the inevitable apocalypse occurs, you’re going to wake up the next day in a new reality, and the next thing you know, you’re going to find yourself on Reddit talking about ‘since when did Pizza Hut have two Ts? Arguing with people who are native of this new reality, talking about ‘it’s always had two Ts?'"

To add credibility to her argument, Jolu added that it has been 65 million years since the asteroids killed the dinosaurs. She asked how is it possible that in so many years no asteroid has ever come and destroyed the rest of mankind. She finished her theory by saying that apocalypse keeps having on Earth. It is our consciousness that just keeps transferring into another parallel universe.

