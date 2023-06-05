Is 'Delhi Police' Calling You? Here’s a Phishing Scam Twitter Wants to Warn You About

Twitter user ‘Sucharita’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how a new ‘phishing scam’ is becoming common these days. She informed how scammers are pretending to be ‘Delhi Police’ as they fool people. It happened as she got an automated call saying “This call is from Delhi Police, a document of yours needs to be picked up, stay on the line and press…*garbled*.” She then randomly pressed 1 and it connected her to a man claiming to be a cop, asking her why she had called the police line.

Also Read: YouTuber Builds Luxurious House Worth Rs 20 Lakh For His Pet Dog On Birthday

Sucharita understood that she was being scammed but continued due to her curiosity. “Rahul Singh, sub-inspector Kirti Nagar police station Delhi Police , is who he claims to be, upon me pressing he identify himself. Then he asks me to tell him my name, types something *tap tap* and says “ah yes SUJATA, do you have any documents missing. Aadhar PAN ATM card” lol” she wrote.

Rahul Singh, sub-inspector Kirti Nagar police station @DelhiPolice , is who he claims to be, upon me pressing he identify himself. Then he asks me to tell him my name, types something *tap tap* and says “ah yes SUJATA, do you have any documents missing. Aadhar PAN ATM card” lol— Sucharita (@Su4ita) June 4, 2023

Obvious at this point yeh scam hai, I’m mildly curious and I say “nope I’ve got everything”. Next question, “You’ve not heard of Vipul Singh? Caught with all these stolen ATM cards?” “Nope”. Well SUJATA, one of the cards has your name on it. Can you confirm the last 4 digits — Sucharita (@Su4ita) June 4, 2023

Bass means my patience is this much only, Sunday morning hai after all. Toh I hang up saying “I’ll get in touch with Kirti Nagar police station directly”.Anyway, the automated call and the English speaking man on the other end were VERY convincing. +91 96681 9555 was the number — Sucharita (@Su4ita) June 4, 2023

It would be SO easy to fall for this for a senior citizen or someone who isn’t prepared to be scammed everytime the phone rings in 2023.Sawdhaan Rahein. Satark Rahein. — Sucharita (@Su4ita) June 4, 2023

Now, Sucharita is not the only one to receive such spam calls. Many took to Twitter and shared how they have received similar calls. “A similar call was received by one known presently living in Mumbai, moved from Delhi last year. The number is interestingly 9 digit,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “My dad received a similar call a few days back, the lad asked his name then the follow up question was, what was his mobile number, that’s when he grew suspicious and asked what police station was he calling from which led to him disconnecting the call.”

Same I also got the call last week and for first 15 seconds I got scared then I disconnected the call.— Shubham Kumar Nayak (@svm1433) June 4, 2023

Received similar call from Delhi with verified True caller Profile. Complained to True Caller on Twitter and one of the VP reached out and removed the verification badge from the thug's profile.— Rikhath Baig (@Rikhath) June 4, 2023

things are so bad when it comes to unknown numbers (many scams) that i shudder to take calls from them— Brego (@bikramjitbiswas) June 4, 2023

A similar call was received by one known presently living in Mumbai, moved from Delhi last year. The number is interestingly 9 digit pic.twitter.com/IoPMmGY7IO— Sergeant J Sansanwal (@jssansanwal) June 4, 2023

top videos

Also Read: Planet-friendly Farming Takes Root in Drought-hit Tunisia

Hope everyone stays cautious and be mindful of what calls they are answering.