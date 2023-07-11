'Is It From Antarctica?' Twitter Can't Believe It After Woman Pays Rs 350 For Water Bottle

Recently, a woman named Ritika Borah shared an interesting experience she had while dining at a fancy restaurant. During her visit, she was taken aback when she discovered that she had been charged an astonishing Rs 350 for a bottle of water. This unexpected expense left her feeling disappointed. However, she decided to take action in response to this surprising charge. She took the visually appealing glass water bottle home with her.

Ritika Borah not only recounted her story but also took to Twitter to share her experience with others. She posed a thought-provoking question, asking if they would have done the same thing she did. To everyone’s surprise, the response she received was fascinating. Many users began sharing pictures of similar visually appealing glass water bottles that they had taken from fancy restaurants.

Ritika wrote, “Met up with a friend at this fancy restaurant for lunch and you won’t believe they charged 350 Rs for a bottle of water. So, I decided to bring the bottle home with me so that I can reuse it. Is it only me or you have done this too?”

Met up with a friend at this fancy restaurant for lunch, and you won't believe they charged 350 rps for a bottle of water! So, I decided to bring the bottle home with me so that I can reuse it. Is it only me or u have done this too? pic.twitter.com/AecGPLuoV8— Ritika Borah (@coach_ritika) July 10, 2023

Her post struck a chord with social media users who resonated with her experience and began sharing their own stories and experiences.

One user jokingly questioned if the water in the bottle came from Antarctica.

Antartica ka pani tha kya? 🤣— Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) July 10, 2023

Another user suggested that a money plant would look good in it.

Money plant will look great in this Money eater 😜— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 10, 2023

Sharing a similar experience, another user advised requesting regular water to avoid unexpected charges.

Yeah always ask for regular water. Nue cafe started placing these bottles last year. I had to strictly tell them that they should ask before opening the bottle.— Niraj Dugar (@contliving) July 10, 2023

Check how people are reacting to it:

Took my sister out to lunch a month or so ago and met with the same fate and the same consequence! Forced her to take it home xD pic.twitter.com/bXV5x24fQh— Shaurya Shikhar (@ShauryaYash23) July 11, 2023

same and I got all the bottles from the place 😂 pic.twitter.com/5YZRGh8ABF— Amit Das (@Godgeez) July 11, 2023

One hotel charged for Rs. 200/- for a bottle of water. Woh bottle last 2 saal se office meim use kar raha hu.— CA Manish Purohit (@iManishPurohit) July 10, 2023

Relating to the incident, a user mentioned their grandmother’s habit of bringing home various airline cutlery sets, including trays, cups, spoons and even a life vest. “She probably drove Jet Airways to bankruptcy," the user added.

My grandmother brought entire Jet Airways, Air India , Indian Airlines and Gulf Air cutlery sets home. Like trays and cups and spoons and everything. She even once took a life vest home. She probably drove Jet Airways to bankruptcy. https://t.co/qWfmjk7ano— Zidinchenko (@sidin) July 11, 2023

One more user recounted the time when their former manager also took items from a high-end restaurant during one of their team lunch.

My ex manager did this when we went for a team lunch at Leela, Bangalore https://t.co/GlpSqkM3UU— Saumya Doshi (@__spd_) July 11, 2023

The tweet has amassed over 5 lakh views and counting.