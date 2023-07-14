Is Mark Zuckerberg's 'Threads' Losing to Twitter? Google Trends Show Steep Decline After App Launch

Meta’s revolutionary ‘Threads’ sent shockwaves through the social media landscape, creating a buzz like no other. Marketed as the ultimate rival to Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg rattled the very foundations of online networking by unleashing Elon Musk’s clone app onto the scene. This ‘clash of the titans’ ignited a fierce debate among internet users, as they grappled with the question of which platform would reign supreme and stand the test of time. While some heralded Musk’s controversial Twitter antics as the secret weapon for Threads’ success, recent trends have spun a different tale. Despite Meta’s microblogging platform boasting a staggering 100 million users within two days of its launch, the tides have turned, as evidenced by the waning interest indicated on Google Trends.

The graph, showcasing the initial surge in Google search traffic favouring Threads over Twitter around it launch (July 7), now tells a different story. The line that once soared to 58 points has gradually dwindled, reaching a mere fraction in India. On a global scale, Threads never managed to surpass Twitter’s search traffic, as illustrated in the graph. This revelation caught the attention of eagle-eyed Twitter users who wasted no time sharing screenshots of the analysis.

In India:

Worldwide:

Many attributed the decline in interest to the ‘Honeymoon phase’ phenomenon, where initial excitement fades as the novelty wears off.

Echoing the sentiment, one user highlighted, “Honeymoon phase is already over with threads. They need to strike fast with features if they want to really dominate. Especially the most basic one: have a following feed. I don’t use threads as much because it’s just a ton of content from strangers or people I’m not following.”

wow threаds fell off so fucking fast😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PSDZz1LmMh— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 13, 2023

Another user chimed in, humourously declaring, “You guys realized Threads is already falling off? Lmao Elon rules." Numerous users joined in, attributing Threads’ declining interest to the platform’s perceived lack of features.

Threads daily actives are falling across android and iOSGiven the current churn curve and onboarding rate the app likely stabilizes at ~30m daily actives (call it 7% of Twitter) Barring a change, that’s where it’s stuck even if they induce a half billion signups this year pic.twitter.com/KTuqdR4WvY — Brett Winton (@wintonARK) July 13, 2023

As opinions continue to diverge and discussions unfold, the question remains: Will Threads regain its footing and secure a prominent position, or will it succumb to the ever-changing tides of user preferences? Only time will tell.