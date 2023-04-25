Is MS Dhoni Retiring From IPL? This Video Perfectly Captures Every Fan’s Emotion

MS Dhoni has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. It is difficult to imagine the tournament without him. From the ‘Dhoni Review System’ memes to the Chennai Super Kings skipper’s interaction with fans, it will not be wrong to say that every moment of Dhoni in the current edition of the tournament has been going viral. It seems like ‘Captain Cool’ might be thinking of hanging up his boots after the tournament. A couple of Dhoni’s statements have left fans wondering if IPL 2023 is his final competition. Taking on the people’s mixed feelings regarding Dhoni’s retirement, content creator Atharva Sudame has shared a hilarious video.

The reel will be relatable to all of ‘Thala Dhoni’s fans. It shows how the former India skipper’s followers have been reacting to him brushing off reports of retiring from the IPL over the years. As for the CSK star’s recent comments about being “in the last phase” of his career, just watch the clip to see Sudame’s expression.

The funny video was shared with the caption, “MS Dhoni Legacy”.

Fans hoped that Dhoni would once again claim that he will play another season. “Waiting to hear Last Season: Definitely not,” a comment read.

Quite a few people said they were unprepared to deal with Dhoni’s departure from the IPL. “I know that he is going to retire soon from the IPL but I still don’t want to know,” a user wrote.

Others thanked Atharva Sudame for putting their emotions across perfectly. “Thank you for putting our emotions so aptly,” a fan commented.

MS Dhoni had caused a stir some days ago when he said that he was in the “last phase of his career”. The India legend seemed to hint at his retirement plans once again after CSK won against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 23.

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” Dhoni had stated, referring to the massive support for CSK at the venue.

Chennai Super Kings are on top of the IPL rankings with 10 points to their name. The four-time IPL champions will be eager to add another trophy to their collection this season. CSK will face off against Rajasthan Royals on April 27.

