Is Our Soul Immortal? Scientists Answer The Age Old Question Once And For All

What happens to us once we are dead? This is a question many have pondered at some point or another. None of us has a definite answer. According to the various scriptures, the soul is immortal and does not die even after the body is dead. It has been told that the soul returns in a new form into the world. We all have heard numerous reincarnation stories and various attempts, the scientists have finally found an answer to this age-old question. If the scientists are to be believed, there is no such thing as reincarnation. According to them once we are dead, both the body and soul cease to exist.

Dr. Sean Carroll, a professor at Johns Hopkins University claims that scientifically, no life is possible after death. According to Daily Mail, he suggested during a conference in Nevada that no particle or force can explain why our brain will continue to function despite death. Dr. Sean further explained that after a person dies, all the chemical processes in the body stop and there is no way for them to continue living in any form. Going by the physics laws there is no way that our consciousness can be retained after death, leading to a rebirth.

According to Dr. Sean Carroll, there is no such thing as a soul. Our body happens to be a chemical fund and once you complete your course of life it ends up getting destroyed completely. He further alleged that a human can’t remember the happenings from their previous birth in a new life.

Scientists claim that the human body is a compilation of atoms moving according to the laws of nature. It runs on chemical reactions and not by some spiritual energy. They further suggested that the human body moves when the electrons, protons, and neutrons interact through electromagnetism, nuclear force, and gravity.