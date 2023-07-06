Is Twitter Clone 'Threads' a Privacy Nightmare? Netizens Thinks So, Here’s Why

The internet is buzzing with all the ‘Threads’ updates today as Meta’s Twitter clone app has finally been unveiled. The app is for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. The social media giant managed to gather 10 million logins in just 7 hours. With the launch of Meta’s new app, social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are buzzing with memes. Amidst all the frenzy, many people took to Twitter and shared their concerns about Threads being a ‘Privacy nightmare’.

“Not only do they know more about you than arguably you do yourself from your posts on Facebook they are harvesting pretty much everything they can and tying it back to your identity for even more granular profiling,” wrote Twitter user Theo as he shared a screenshot from the app.

Many people also mentioned that Threads’ privacy policy is similar to that of Twitter and there is not much difference.

Meanwhile, one thing that people are missing here is that you can only create an ID on Threads using your Instagram profile. With this, you allow it to sync your followers you have on Instagram. Another thing which has come as a shocker for many is that once you delete your Threads ID, your Instagram profile will be deleted automatically. Many people took to Twitter and shared a screenshot from the ‘Terms and Conditions’ section, making people aware.