'Isme Toh Ghar Chala Jayega': Internet Reacts To High Price Of Team India’s New Adidas Kit

Just weeks ago the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) officially brought Adidas as the new kit sponsor of Team India. Now, the prices of their newly launched kit have been officially revealed on social media. The original ODI and T20I jerseys are priced at Rs 4,999, whereas the ODI replicas are set to be sold at Rs 2,999. When it comes to ODI fan jerseys, the price range is set low at Rs 999 each. Ever since the rates have been disclosed online, it has sent social media buzzing with rib-trickling responses.

Cricket lovers were quite quick to express their disappointment over the skyrocketing price of the newly launched kit in the most hilarious manner.

ODI Jersey - 4999 rs.T20I Jersey - 4999 rs.Test Jersey - 4999 rs.ODI Replica Jersey - 2999 rs.ODI fan Jersey - 999 rs. pic.twitter.com/OdvvTQVTfG— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2023

A section of Twitter has already begun offering amusing solutions to deal with the high rates one of which includes waiting for a span of few weeks until roadside shops start to sell them at cheap prices. A cricket lover commented, “Guys wait for a few weeks it will available in roadside shops at Rs 200-300.”

Guys Wait for few weeks it will available in roadside shops at ₹200-300— Rajesh (@itisrajesh_) June 3, 2023

Another was quick to highlight, “Match wale din stadium ke bahar 80- 100 me milti hai (It is sold for Rs 80-100 outside stadium on a match day).”

Match Wale Din Stadium ke bahar 80- 100 me milti hai…— Deepak Sinha (@Deepak_Sinha95) June 3, 2023

Another section who cannot afford to buy the new kit put forward their dissatisfaction by flooding Twitter with hilarious responses. A user used rapper MC Stan’s iconic dialogue, “Isme toh ghar chala jayega.”

@Imjayraam @iOmKumar03 isme to ghar chala jaenga 🥲— Satwik Sankalp Khamari (@satwiksankalp15) June 3, 2023

Another asked, “Hum gareeb log Jersey lena ka ki nahi (Poor people shouldn’t buy the jersey)?”

Hum gareeb log Jersey Lena ka ki nahi???— AMRUT MODEKAR (@AmrutModekar) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, there were also a few who are eager for Abibas, a company that cashes on the name and the brand image of Adidas, to sell the jerseys. A user said, “I will wait for Abibas jersey.”

I will wait for Abibas jersey— WazZ Dis'Qualified (@im_wazz) June 4, 2023

Another enquired, “When abibas jersey is releasing?”

When abibas jersey is releasing? @CricCrazyJohns— naviyo (@whocaresnavi) June 3, 2023

One more joined the bandwagon, “Abibas Zindabad only Rs 200 main mil jayegi (Hail Abibas, they will sell it at Rs 200).”

Abibas zindabad only 200 main mil jayegi— Stiffmeister (@chico91617929) June 3, 2023

Prior to Adidas, the official kit sponsor of Team India was Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, which was also the parent company of Killer Jeans. The new collaboration was confirmed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Twitter. “I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s partnership with Adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard Adidas,” he tweeted.

I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas— Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 22, 2023

What do you think of the newly launched kit’s prices?