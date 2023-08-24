ISRO Chief S Somanath Dances With Team to Celebrate The Success of Chandrayaan-3, Video Goes Viral

August 23 was a historic day for the entire nation and will be forever etched in our hearts as Chandrayaan 3 made a successful landing on the moon. With this, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has another feather in its cap as Chandrayaan 3 landed at the south pole of the Moon. Achieving this, India became the first country in the world to land on the uncharted surface of the moon. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media features ISRO chief S Somanath, along with his team, celebrating the big win.

In the video, the aerospace engineer and his team have taken over to the dance floor as they can be seen grooving together to celebrate Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon. The joy and happiness on everyone’s faces is just unreal. The team, along with the chief, can be seen grooving on Bollywood songs. An Instagram page called ‘Bollywood.mobi’ uploaded this video on the social media platform. Ever since then it has gone viral with multiple views and responses. Here, have a look for yourself:

“Work hard and party harder is meant for govt officials also . Cheers to isro team for their super duper triumph,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Well deserved!! They have a very cool taste in songs..which song is this?”

The moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 was broadcasted live on ISRO’s YouTube channel, its Facebook page, and the DD National TV channel. With this feat, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft became the third lunar exploration mission planned by ISRO following the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission. The mission serves as a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. It aims to showcase the complete capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

It consists of three parts: a Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover.