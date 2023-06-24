It Took This Cow Just A Minute To Earn A World Record

Animals are all things cute. We have, time and again, seen human beings bagging Guinness World Records for their skills but animals, too, are not far behind. They are creating amazing records owing to their unique skills to perform various tricks. Be it any animal including dogs, cats, parrots, rabbits, and even guinea pigs, all of them have made it to the GWR for different sets of skills. The recent addition to the list of these animals is a cow and to our surprise. The cow can perform ten tricks in 60 seconds. The bovine, with the name Ghost, showed 10 different tricks from “fist bump” to “kiss” and amazed everyone only to mark its place in Guinness World Records (GWR).

Guinness World Records recently dropped a video on YouTube. The video showcases the amazing skills of the cow. “Ghost the cow suffers slightly from stage fright, but was still able to set the record for the most tricks performed by a cow in one minute with the help of her human Megan Reimann in Nebraska, USA,” GWR added while sharing the video.

The clip that has left the Internet spellbound shows how Ghost followed the instructions of the woman and performed tricks with the help of her human. It can be seen performing 10 tricks, that too, in a minute. These tricks included “Stay in a place”, “spin”, “Bell touch”, “head nod”, kiss and many more. What is even more adorable, the ghost is treated to her favourite food every time it finishes the task.

GWR also dropped the adorable picture of Ghosts with wings on its official Twitter handle and captioned it, “Horse trainer Megan Reimann has trained her clever cow to do an impressive array of tricks.”

Horse trainer Megan Reimann has trained her clever cow to do an impressive array of tricks 🐮https://t.co/8GpOTy14gq— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 23, 2023

Not only this, but the world record keeper also shared a blog that provides insights into the remarkable achievement of the cow. In the blog, it has been mentioned that Ghost’s human companion, Reimann added that the cow can perform a ‘large and continually expanding’ range of tricks. The extraordinary skills of the cow also include differentiating between colours. “I realised Ghost was extraordinary from the moment I laid eyes on her. At that moment, I decided she was going to accomplish something extraordinary,” she added