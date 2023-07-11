It Was The Undertaker Vs Shark — Can You Guess Who Won?

Former WWE superstar The Undertaker reportedly stood against a shark after his wife Michelle McCool spotted the ocean predator near the seashore while holidaying at a beach. McCool shared her experience through a tweet on July 9 that included a couple of videos and a still photograph. According to McCool, she was lying on the beach and reading a book when she noticed a giant creature. Assuming it to be a shark, McCool immediately texted her husband and asked for his help. The next thing we see is The Undertaker standing next to the shark. The WWE icon is wearing a black tee with shorts and a cap. He is

Calling The Undertaker her “protector,” Mitchell McCool tweeted, “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark.” The tweet was able to garner significant traction from the social-media population, with fans admitting, “Even sharks are afraid of the deadman.”

A fan highlighted the power of The Undertaker and commented, “Nothing on this planet wants to mess with The Undertaker.”

A fan called the shark “lucky” as he predicted The Undertaker might let the sea animal off only with a warning.

A user shared a hilarious meme reference, anticipating the reaction of the shark after it spotted the 58-year-old wrestler in the water.

In another hilarious take, a fan demanded a fight between The Undertaker and a shark in Wrestlemania 2024.

In another tweet on July 10, Mitchelle McCool confirmed that the creature was a “big, beautiful nurse shark.” The 43-year-old tweeted, “It was real but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet Undertaker knew that when he came out.”

Mitchelle McCool, who married to The Undertaker in 2010, was a prominent figure in the American wrestling circuit. She was a two-time WWE Divas champion while also becoming the WWE Women’s champion twice.

McCool announced her retirement from wrestling one year after tying the knot with The Undertaker. Meanwhile, The Undertaker hung his boots from professional wrestling in 2020. His last time appeared in WrestleMania 36 when the Deadman beat AJ Styles in WWE’s first Boneyard match.