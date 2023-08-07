Italian Fugitive Vincenzo La Porta's Arrest In Greece Has A Football Connection

Italian fugitive Vincenzo La Porta, aged 60, is believed to have strong connections with the Camorra-organised crime syndicate in Naples. For the past 11 years, he managed to evade but earlier this year, authorities found a significant lead when a photograph emerged depicting him among exuberant football fans celebrating in Greece.

On a Friday, Vincenzo was arrested while riding a moped on the island of Corfu. Before his arrest, he held the distinction of being one of Italy’s top 100 most dangerous fugitives. The fugitive managed to avoid arrest for 11 years after being sentenced to 14 years in absentia. He was convicted for leading a criminal organisation involved in money laundering and tax evasion in Naples.

Vincenzo La Porta’s arrest was made possible owing to his association with football and Napoli. Incriminating photos taken after Napoli’s historic championship victory led to his downfall and subsequent arrest by the Naples Carabinieri police.

Italian authorities had been working hand in hand with their Greek counterparts for several months to locate the fugitive in Greece. During their investigation, they monitored the financial transactions of Vincenzo La Porta’s close associates and kept a close eye on the social media posts of Napoli football fans on the island of Corfu.

In May, Vincenzo was seen in a photograph celebrating Napoli’s victory in the top Italian football league. The image showed him on the balcony of a restaurant in Corfu, wearing a baseball cap and proudly holding a Napoli scarf. As disclosed by Italian authorities, he had been living discreetly, using a false identity and simultaneously running a local business while leading a family life.

With the collaborative effort of their Greek counterparts, the officials managed to apprehend him on a Friday, as confirmed by the Greek police.

In a significant turn of events in January this year, Vincenzo, who had successfully evaded capture for more than a decade, was eventually arrested after a fortuitous spotting on Google Maps.

Police said in a statement that Vincenzo La Porta had a passion for cheating, football and the Napoli team. After winning the championship, he could not stop himself from celebrating. His affiliation with the notorious Camorra gang in Naples is widely known and he has faced convictions for various offences, including criminal association, tax evasion and fraud.