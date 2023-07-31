ITR Memes Flood Twitter as Indians Scramble to File Income Tax on D-Day

Today, that is, July 31, is the last date for filing the income tax return for the assessment year 2023-24. The government urged citizens to file it early to avoid rush on the last day. For those who don’t know, filing ITR helps in the calculation of your tax liability. Also, it takes into account applicable tax rates and enables you to claim deductions and exemptions that you are eligible for. If you adhere to the deadline, you can avoid penalties, fines, and legal repercussions. While many seemed to be done with the task, many took to Twitter and shared memes on the same.

Making the most of the moment, many people took to the micro blogging site and shared hilarious memes. While some joked about the history of their UPI transactions, others mentioned the maddening atmosphere at a CA’s office.

Here, have a look for yourself:

When its the last day of ITR filling and your wife is a CA pic.twitter.com/3avy9GBNaD— Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) July 31, 2023

CA articles going to offices now because of ITR due date pic.twitter.com/1xcmcSYWzf— Vontari vaadini nenu (@telsusir) July 26, 2023

Me who earns below the income tax slab looking at people complain about ITR pic.twitter.com/b1MpZLCaOb — Venkat (@yesvenks) July 29, 2023

Me checking my UPI Transactions history for for the whole Financial Year for ITR filing #ITRFiling pic.twitter.com/oyC1q6E6Ki— Nidhi (@Sassy_Naari_) July 27, 2023

Clients in the last week of #ITRFiling at CA office. pic.twitter.com/KqO5biNKPV— CA. Himanshu (@baniyaboi) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, taxpayers can also file their ITRs on their own. They can use the online e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department. They can also file their ITRs offline by submitting a hard copy of the ITR form to the Income Tax Department.