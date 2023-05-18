'It's About Me Now': 77-Year-Old Woman Marries Herself At Retirement Home

After spending a lifetime devoted to others, a 77-year-old woman from Ohio has finally married the love of her life: Herself. The elderly woman Dorothy Fideli, fondly called Dottie, walked down the aisle of her unique wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 13. Dottie was reportedly too nervous yet excited for the big day that was organized at her retirement home, O’Bannon Terrace retirement community in Goshen. While sharing her candid thoughts about marrying herself, Dottie explained she has reached that point in her life where she can concentrate on cherishing herself.

Her kids are all well-settled and one of her grandkids is on the verge of embracing parenthood soon. “I’m at the point in my life where it’s about me now,” she told Today. Notably, the woman once got married back in 1965 but never got a chance of having a formal wedding. She exchanged vows with her ex-husband at the justice of the peace. After the wedding, she went home and her partner left to work. “I wore a black dress, so I was doomed before I got started,” quipped Dottie.

It was the old woman’s dream to have a big wedding someday, but she was held back by the thoughts of being too late to achieve it. However, after devoting her life to family, Dottie arrived at the decision it is her turn to do what she wants to do. The old woman feels grateful to her daughter, Donna Pennington, for supporting her and making her dream come true. Recalling her daughter’s reaction to organizing a solo wedding for her, Dottie said she went, “Oh, Mom, yeah, let’s go do it. I’ll go get your dress, I’ll get you everything.”

Donna Pennington who supposedly took major responsibility for looking after the wedding arrangements, was credited for doing all the cooking. In addition to this, the daughter also indulged in decorating the entire community room with balloons. A two-tier wedding cake decorated with red roses, heart-shaped cookies, and finger sandwiches, were some of the delicious items listed on the menu for the occasion.

The 77-year-old chose a gorgeous white gown this time featuring sheer sleeves and floral details. A veil with an embellished headband rounded off her complete look, while the property manager of the retirement community, Rob Geiger, performed the ceremony.