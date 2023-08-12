It's Crocodile Vs Gang Of Angry Hippos: Guess Who Won?

The internet is filled with umpteen terrifying videos of crocodile mauling and launching surprise attacks on humans and other animals. But this time it’s a gang of hippos who turned the tables around. Footage of over 30 hippos thrashing a lone crocodile has gone viral on Instagram, leaving social media users shocked yet intrigued. The visuals open to show a crocodile getting dragged and surrounded by a bunch of angry hippos. The mammals can be seen viciously fighting off the reptile by charging at its face and tail. The crocodile is badly bitten and thrown around for quite some time before it disappears into the water.

At one point, the reptile also gets captured extending its jaw wide to retaliate and chomp on a hippo’s face. The confrontation ends when the crocodile is mauled at its tail which lands it directly into the water.

Take a look at the fierce face-off here:

With over two lakh views, the video has been labelled an animal “Gang warfare" by Instagram users. While some called the hippos “Hella mean", many assumed the mammals must have won the fight. A user commented, “God had to make an animal that could keep crocodiles in check." Another agreed, “There’s always somebody out there bigger and badder than you, always."

One user asked, “Is this the death penalty for an animal?" Meanwhile, a user sided with the reptile writing, “Hippos kill more people than any of them so I’m rooting for the crocodile." An Instagram user who seemed to have knowledge about the behaviours of the mammals added, “Hippos do that for bait, the baby hippos are usually the ones setting the path for the crocodile, but they won’t attack because they know they’re outnumbered."

It is suggested that hippos do not attack unless they feel threatened or disturbed. They’re omnivorous but do not eat humans, however, their attack is enough to be life-threatening. Notably, they’re territorial animals who aggressively attack any person or animal encroaching or infringing on their territories. Originally, the video of the fight was shared on Latest Sightings’ YouTube channel. The person who recorded the incident claims the crocodile was able to escape from the brutal confrontation.