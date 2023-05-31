It's Not Every Day You Get To See A Whale Saying 'Hello', Video Inside

When you think of an encounter with a giant sea creature in the middle of an ocean, it isn’t usually a very calming picture. But for these Paddle boaters at Puerto Madryn in Argentina, things turned out differently in their unexpected encounter with a whale. The incident caught on camera features the giant creature moving calmly under clear water. At one point the whale appears to be charging toward them before reappearing on the water surface just meters away. It all appeared as if the whale was there to just say hello.

“Beautiful moment when a friendly Whale suddenly appears and says hi,” reads the caption. The video captures the man paddling along with another person when they notice a gigantic whale swimming close by. A loud wheezing can be heard whenever the marine mammal surfaced on top of the water. The rider halts paddling for a quick moment allowing the creature to pass by. The humans make sure not to panic or indulge in any kind of physical contact with the whale before it moves away.

Once the creature is out of sight, the man quickly paddles supposedly to leave the area quickly. Watch the video here:

The visuals have left Reddit users equal parts fascinated and terrified. Some of them claim they can clearly see the panic in the man’s eyes, others added they wouldn’t be able to handle such an unexpected situation quite well. A user commented, “You can tell even though the other person’s relaxed and enjoying it, the dude is having an internal melt-down.” Another said, “That would scare the living turds out of me.” One more agreed, “My soul would leave my body.” A user added, “I can’t stand the thought of something that large just existing underneath me unseen. It’s my biggest fear.”

Upon watching the clip, one Redditor claimed to have understood how the early depictions of sea monsters came about to be. “I can totally understand how those early depictions of sea monsters came to be. The glimpses you see of the whale are so otherworldly,” they wrote. One more added, “It’s all fun and games until the whale tries to fist-bump you with its tail.”

Whales are non-violent creatures who usually do not attack humans unless felt threatened.