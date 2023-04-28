Iyer or Salman Khan? Someone Edited 'TMKOC' Cast's Pic on Google and Result is Hilarious

Isn’t the internet a wild ride? You never know what kind of shenanigans people will get up to online. Sure, it’s a place of ultimate freedom where anything goes, but sometimes the outcomes are straight-up bonkers! Take, for example, the latest photoshop masterpiece that had us cracking up. They swapped one of the TMKOC actors with another celebrity, and the end result was pure comedy gold!

It’s business as usual on Google when searching for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, with the usual suspects - the cast members - popping up. But wait, what’s this? Someone’s been tinkering around with the pixels, and the results are side-splittingly funny! Krishnan Iyer, who plays the iconic South Indian character on the show, has been photoshopped to resemble a very popular Bollywood celebrity so perfectly that it’s hard to tell the difference. Can you make out who that is?

Yes, it’s no other than Salman Khan!

But, the photoshop job doesn’t look half bad! It’s amazing how similar the two personalities look, and we didn’t even realise it until we stumbled upon this epic edit that we never knew we needed! Just like Jethalal loves to poke fun at Iyer on the show, it seems like Iyer, played by the talented Tanuj Mahashabde, isn’t immune to good-natured ribbing on Google either! Even the actor himself found it hilarious and shared the photoshopped image on Instagram back in 2021.

Check Out Tanuj Mahashabde’s IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanuj Mahashabde (@tan_mahashabde)

Who knew a little bit of digital trickery could bring so much joy?

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time that this beloved show has tickled our funny bones beyond its regular episodes. Remember when Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad hit seven consecutive sixes in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match? Well, netizens were quick to point out the resemblance to Jetha (played by Dilip Joshi) and a viral video clip from the sitcom only added fuel to the fire. In the clip, Jethalal boasts of scoring 50 runs in a single over and goes on to explain how he achieved this feat by smashing eight sixes, including two on no-balls.

Read all the Latest News here