Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol: Viral Video Shows Winners of 'Best Actor' Filmfare Awards From 1990-1994

A video which is currently going viral is a treat for all Bollywood fans out there. Twitter user, ‘Mimansa Shekhar’, took to the bluebird app and shared a compilation of some finest Bollywood actors receiving their ‘Best Actor’ award. The videos are from Bollywood’s most prestigious Filmfare awards. Dating from 1990-1994, the compilation features various actors, including, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Jackie Shroff can be seen holding baby Tiger Shroff in his hands as he gave his acceptance speech.

Jackie Shroff received the award for ‘Parinda’, Sunny Deol received it for ‘Ghayal’, Amitabh Bachchan for ‘Hum’, Anil Kapoor for ‘Betaab’, and Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Baazigar’. "

An old video of how the winners of the Best Actor (1990-1994), accepted their trophies back then. Yes, that’s #TigerShroff in the arms of #JackieShroff. And #ShahRukhKhan’s dream of winning it every year is kinda still running! (via Filmfare)," read the caption. Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 39K views. “With Filmfare, there used to be Screen Awards too (From ‘Screen Newspaper’ which I hardly missed from early 90’s to 2000) and others awards which, have seen all these on DD….what A time," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Sunny looked so cutest while accepting the award. He really does so much hard work for his films. Though he has not got so many awards but he still continued to work hard in all his films."

“Arey yaar sunny paaji kitna sharmaate they public outings mein unka screen ka look and out of screen look is just opposite screen mein to aise dahaadte hain dialogues par but I like that way only," wrote another person.

