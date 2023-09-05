Jackie Shroff's No-Spoon ‘Bhopla’ Recipe Goes Viral, Hit Or Miss?

Two food vloggers put actor Jackie Shroff’s Bhopla recipe to the test in a viral video. What’s impressive about the recipe is that you don’t need a spoon to cook or mix it. Shared by an Instagram page, The Food Was So Good, run by Mumbai-based food vloggers Shivangi and Arjun, the clip showcased the recipe for making Bhopla (pumpkin) in Jackie Shroff’s style. The two food vloggers followed his recipe step by step and were pleasantly surprised by the scrumptious result.

During an interview, Jackie Shroff explained that to make this dish, one must first chop a pumpkin into small cubes. Then, take a pan and add oil, add cumin seeds and curry leaves as the oil gets heated. Then add the diced pumpkin and keep a sliced green on top. Do not mix or stir it. Add salt as per your taste and close the pan with the lid. After some time, the vegetable is all ready to eat.

Shivangi, one of the vloggers, exclaimed, “Bahut log ye jaanta nhi ha lekin bina masala ki sabzi banana se sabzi ka jo taste ha na, vo ubhar ke atta ha. Bakkiyon ka pta nhi but hume to ye khana mein bahut acha lga (Many people do not know, but cooking simple vegetables without masala gives you a better flavour of the vegetable. Don’t know about others, but we like eating this vegetable)."

“’Bhopla’, another banger from the legend Jackie Shroff Recipes," read the caption posted with the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the clip surfaced online, social media users flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts about the recipe. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Pumpkin ko hamesha methi seeds me banate ha. Kyunki gas karta ha, jeera me nahi (Pumpkin is always cooked in meethi seeds, not in cumin seeds, because cumin seeds can cause bloating). I know you just followed his recipe in the video," while another commented, “Remove the skin of Bhopla dude…He doesn’t need to tell you that."

“Jackie Shroff, we are loving your recipes," an Instagram user wrote.

The video was shared just a day ago on Instagram. It has so far received over nine lakh views.

Would you try this No-spoon Bhopla recipe?