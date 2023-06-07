Jackie Shroff's Reflection on How Poverty Kept Family Close Hits Hard, Old Video Goes Viral

Jackie Shroff has an inspiring journey that exemplifies how dreams can be realised even in the face of adversity. Originally named Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff, he emerged from a humble background and overcame numerous obstacles to achieve the stardom he enjoys in the Bollywood industry today. Despite now living a life of luxury, Shroff remains grounded and nostalgic about his early days when he resided with his family in a cramped chawl. This recollection reminds him of the close-knit bond they shared, which stands in stark contrast to the barriers created by the walls of his affluent residence. Recently resurfaced, an old video captures Shroff candidly discussing the challenges of his poverty-stricken upbringing which hits hard to many online users.

In the now-viral clip, the ‘Hero’ actor opened up about the remarkable sacrifices made by his mother, Rita Shroff, during his upbringing. In the heartfelt conversation, he revealed how she went to great lengths, selling her sarees and utensils, to ensure they could afford his 10th-grade school fees. But her actions not only provided for his education but also instilled in him invaluable life lessons about remaining grounded while maintaining a balance that safeguards against exploitation.

The video also delves into their shared living arrangements, with Shroff fondly recalling the days when they slept in a single room, where everyone’s troubles became a collective concern.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol: Viral Video Shows Winners of ‘Best Actor’ Filmfare Awards From 1990-1994

The emotional weight of the clip intensifies as Shroff revealed that he eventually built a house, ensuring his mother had her own room. However, the physical walls between them created a sense of separation that he deeply regretted. He vividly described a heartbreaking moment when his mother suffered a heart attack at night, expressing his belief that if those walls hadn’t existed, he might have been able to save her.

Watch the Video:

I’ve seen his some of the interviews clips on Instagram, Jackie shroff has much more depth in thinking than it appears to be. pic.twitter.com/6SoFGxd45N— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 6, 2023

top videos

Sadly, we realise the true value of something only when it’s gone!

Also Read: Man Gets Chunky Panday’s Tattoo on Chest, Actor Says ‘Humbled’ in Instagram Photo