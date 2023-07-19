Jai-Veeru To Gabbar: AI Reimagines Sholay In Hollywood Style

Director Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay is remarkably credited to change the course of Hindi cinema. It made Amitabh Bachchan emerge as the 70s superstar par excellence while also catapulting Amjad Khan’s fame for being one of the greatest villains of all time as Gabbar. Be it witty dialogues, catchy songs, or dramatic twists, Sholay is dubbed a cult classic and one of the greatest movies produced by the Hindi film industry. But have you ever imagined what the cast of the movie would look like if it were to be made in Hollywood? An AI-generated video of famous international celebrities taking on the iconic characters of the Bollywood film has now garnered massive traction on the internet.

Artificial Intelligence often gets credited for blurring the scope of what’s real and what’s not. True to its nature, this video shows the faces of the original class morphed by the fabricated ones. Robert De Niro takes the place of Amitabh Bachchan’s Jai and Al Pacino plays Dharmendra’s Veeru. Actress Julia Roberts appears riding Dhanna as Hema Malini’s Basanti, while Jack Nicholson wrongly gets credited as Anthony Hopkins for the most iconic supervillain Gabbar. If this wasn’t enough, actor Kevin Spacey also gets a special mention as Thakur Baldev Singh.

The fake cast members are neatly placed in scenes of the retro film replicating their character’s attire. “What if Sholay was made in Hollywood," reads the title of the Reddit video. Take a look at it here:

The viral thread has amassed rib-trickling responses from social media users. Some believe the video was “brilliantly made", while many did not seem impressed by the idea of replacing the original cast. A user commented, “This is so spot-on characterization and casting. Epic, wish it had audio." Another demanded filmmaker Martin Scorsese direct the project.

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Original cast is still (fire emoticon)." One more who didn’t happen to have liked the AI-generated video said, “I guess AI really won’t steal jobs because the people behind using it can have terrible ideas." Another suggested, “Maybe Julia Roberts as Dhanno, but definitely not Basanti." A Redditor added, “Congrats. You fulfilled my daily quota of weirdest things found on the internet."

The plot of Sholay revolves around the life of two ex-convict best friends, who get hired by a retired policeman to catch a notorious dacoit wreaking havoc in their village.