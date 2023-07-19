Jaipur Doctors Remove 16 Kg Tumour From Woman's Stomach

A 68-year-old woman nearly escaped death after a timely surgery by surgeons at the Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital (BMCH) located in Jaipur. The woman had to get a 16 kg tumour removed from her stomach, an anomaly that she had been carrying for nearly three to four months without any knowledge of it. The lump had grown big enough to affect the kidney and major arteries of the woman.

BMCH’s surgical oncologist Dr Shikha Tiwari said that the lump in the woman’s stomach grew to 16 kg and she did not even know it. A 28 cm big lump weighing 16 kg has been removed from the woman’s stomach. Due to the size and weight of the lump, its surgery was quite complex and challenging and the surgery lasted for about three hours, the doctor added. The woman is now healthy and recovering, according to Dr Tiwari.

The doctor added that the woman from Bikaner had been suffering from flatulence for 6 months but kept ignoring it, and was unaware of the tumour inside. This was the reason it could grow to the size of 28 cm. Later, she consulted some doctors in Bikaner but the cause of the trouble could not be ascertained.

It was then that she was referred to BMCH in Jaipur and after conducting a few tests there, the large tumour inside her stomach was discovered. The resulting surgery was very tricky as the tumour had attached itself to a kidney and some major blood arteries. Surgical removal could risk damage to the kidney or severing of a blood artery but surgeons managed to pull off the operation without any internal damage to the woman’s body. She has been kept under observation for now and is expected to be discharged after four days.