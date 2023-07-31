'Jaldi Vahan Se Hato': Man's Electric Scooter Horn is a Viral Meme and We Can't Stop LOLing

Imagine driving your vehicle on a crowded road and then suddenly pressing your horn button to hear a funny noise. Not just you but people around also would be left in complete splits. A similar thing happened and the video is now doing rounds on social media. Twitter user ‘Munna’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how a man riding his electric scooty amid rain had a horn which was completely hilarious. The horn basically said, ‘Jaldi vahan se hato.’ For those who don’t know this sound turned into a hilarious meme some time back.

The video has been recorded by someone following the man riding his scooty. In the video, you can hear them laughing and asking him to the horn again and again. Towards the end, the man recording the video shouts, “Salute hai tumko.”

Here, have a look at the viral video:

If u own a electric vehicle this has to be ur horn pic.twitter.com/I9F3U9Pvhi— Munna (@dakuwithchaku) July 30, 2023

Since being uploaded, it has gathered over 115K views. “Already thinking of some funny audio clips,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Someone translate pls.” Many people can be seen using laughing emojis.

Found a reason to buy an electric scooter.And go " ఏయ్ బాబు లెవ్!!" https://t.co/StWbdMtamh— Mahi (@Mahi0x00) July 31, 2023

For those who don't know its this meme sound put in horn https://t.co/MqEtVTYXf2 pic.twitter.com/bxfzQwfAxG— Munna (@dakuwithchaku) July 30, 2023

Already thinking of some funny audio clips https://t.co/fO3DT4XqqR— Rizwan (@rizwan2000_rm) July 30, 2023

Will you use this as a horn or will you pass?