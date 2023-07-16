'Looks Like Horse Legs': Janhvi Kapoor Gets Trolled Mercilessly For Editing Her Pic

Janhvi Kapoor is being mercilessly trolled online after she photoshopped one of her pictures and put it up on Instagram. As of now, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming movie Bawaal. With promoting movies comes daily events, meaning new outfits and pictures. Like always, she took to her official handle to post a few pictures from a recent shoot. Janhvi looked stunning dressed in a floral body-hugging dress. She paired her dress with scarlet red coloured tie-up heels.

Also Read: ‘Tried to Save Her’: Husband Recounts Wife’s Tragic Loss to Powerful Waves at Bandra Bandstand

While most people were stunned by her looks, some people caught the editing that she has used and trolled her on social media. “Someone is going to lose their job,” wrote a Twitter user as she posted Janhvi’s photo. Another person said, “Her leg looks like horse legs so thin like a stick. “Itni dieting ke baad bhi why do they need editing,” mentioned another person.

Here, have a look:

Someone is going to lose their job. pic.twitter.com/ptOhPLJ0Wm— Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) July 15, 2023

Puri body plastic ki hai edit kr diya toh kya he hua— Priyansh 🍃 (@chad_lnfe) July 15, 2023

And the bench gained curves 🙂— Sheetal ✍ शीतल ✍ شیتل (@ssoniisshh1) July 15, 2023

Highly edited pics . Not sure how these people maintain such a perfect body with pillate.— indrajit swain (@indrajeetswain) July 16, 2023

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s ‘Hey Shona’ Track Was Too Confusing for Bengalis, Here’s Why

This is not the first time that the actress is being trolled. Earlier, the actress claimed that maths used to be the most disliked subject for her. During an interview, she said, Maths makes people “retarded” (an offensive and ableist term), whereas subjects like literature and history make one a “cultured human”. She said, “I only cared about history and literature, which I did really well in. I don’t understand the point. Aaj tak maine Algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai toh itna kyu maine sar toda? Like… what was the point? History and literature, on the other hand… it makes you a cultured human. Maths just makes you retarded."