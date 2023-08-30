Janhvi Kapoor's Enlarged Eyes Stirs Debate As Fan Points Out Difference In Old Photo

Celebrities are not new to undergoing various beauty-related treatments. Regardless of Hollywood or Bollywood, the beauty standards in these glitzy and glamorous industries are always high. This holds true, especially for the actresses. To achieve the desired, flawless appearance, many tinsel town divas have gone under the knife. Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and Vaani Kapoor, among others have undergone cosmetic surgeries as is evident from their before and after pictures. Now, the new tinsel town lady to have joined the list is Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, a Reddit user dropped a before and after image of the Bawaal actress on the platform, pointing out a significant difference between her eye shape before she made her debut in Bollywood and after she became famous. The user asked fellow Reddit users to help identify the plastic surgery that makes eyes appear bigger.

“Please help me identify the name of the surgery that makes your eyes look bigger like hers,” read the caption. “Mods please let me know if this is not allowed. Asking for research purposes. Can blepharoplasty alone make such a drastic difference? Or am I missing something?” they added. Blepharoplasty is a beauty-enhancing surgical procedure performed either on the lower or upper eyelids. The surgery helps remove the encroaching soft tissue from the corners and also makes the eyes appear larger, imparting a relaxed and youthful aspect.

The parallel picture representation shows Janhvi Kapoor during her younger days with relatively smaller and squinty eyes. However, the next photo captures the Dhadak actress with significantly bigger eyes.

Evidently, Reddit users swamped the comment section with their individual interpretations. Sharing their personal experience with blepharoplasty, one user wrote, “From personal experience: yes. I had blepharoplasty about a year ago for the usual reasons (ageing around the eyes. I’m 46 y/o), and my eyes now look bigger than they looked even when I was much younger.” Another opined, “There are also circular lenses that make the users’ eyes look bigger and more doe-like. A lot of SEA and East Asians use it.”

A third individual however begged to differ as they wrote, “I genuinely think it’s just the picture and other facial changes, because there really isn’t a surgery that can do that. The eye area is very delicate and honestly I very much doubt she even had a blepharoplasty like some other commenters are suggesting- she didn’t have excess skin or lack a double eyelid so there was nothing to take away.”

