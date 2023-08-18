Japanese Ambassador is Rajinikanth's Fan: YouTuber Reveals Reason Behind 'Kaavaalaa' Viral Video

Japan’s ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, captured the spotlight with his affection for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in a viral online video. The video showcased Suzuki’s lively dance to the popular track ‘Kaavaalaa’ from the recently-released movie ‘Jailer,’ performed alongside Japanese YouTuber Mayo-san. Noticing the attention the Japanese man’s dance garnered, the diplomat decided to embrace the dance moves to express his admiration for Rajini.

While speaking about their collaboration video to ANI, the Japanese YouTuber shared, “The Ambassador frequently creates videos both in India and Japan, and I do the same. We had met before and decided to collaborate on a video." She then emphasised Rajinikanth’s substantial popularity in Japan, mentioning that his fervent fans even travel to India to catch his films. This motivated her to pay tribute to Rajini by choosing ‘Kaavaalaa’ for their collaborative video. Additionally, Mayo recalled one of the ambassador’s earlier videos where he attempted the iconic ‘sunglass step’ of the Tamil superstar, suggesting his deep affinity for Rajini’s work which prompted her to go for it.

And what resulted was truly awe-inspiring! In the video, set to the same rhythm as the song, the Japanese Ambassador showcased his dancing prowess with finesse. Accompanying the video, he wrote, “Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san. My Love for Rajinikanth continues." The 17-second clip commenced with Mayo San mirroring Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance moves, before transitioning to the Ambassador, who seamlessly incorporated the signature move alongside her.

Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia)My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifansVideo courtesy : Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team pic.twitter.com/qNTUWrq9Ig — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) August 16, 2023

Ever since its release, ‘X’ users haven’t been able to get enough of it. The video has accumulated over 895K views on the micro-blogging platform, exemplifying how Rajinikanth’s allure transcends borders and serves as a testament to the power of his fandom.