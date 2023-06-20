Japanese Man Spends Rs 12 Lakh To Live His Dream Of 'Becoming A Dog'

People often advise others to live their dreams, ranging from anything like leading a vagabond life to being with the partner of your dreams and so on. A Japanese man known simply by his Twitter name Toco is also living the life he dreamt of but it is something you will probably not relate to. The man has been living as a dog, which he believes is his alter-ego. Toco does this by putting on an uncannily realistic-looking dog costume and crawling on all four legs, which makes it impossible to deduce whether it is a man or a real dog.

Last year, Toco spent around Rs 12 lakh on the dog costume and has been posting his life as a dog on his Twitter page as well as his YouTube account. However, his friend circle do not know about it as his videos always show him in his dog costume and his face is never revealed. Toco is apprehensive about his circle coming to know about his fantasy as he feels that they would think it is too weird.

As seen in the videos, Toco does not just don the dog costume but engages in all the playful antics and cute histrionics that one would expect from a pet dog. Talking to Dailymail, Toco has said that he has wanted to be an animal from a very young age. “I think it is a desire to transform. I have thought about it since I can remember," he said.

While Toco is concerned about being judged by his friends and colleagues, he receives a lot of support from his online circle and followers. His followers have been praising him for living the dream he always dreamt of, with some even saying they want to cuddle with him.