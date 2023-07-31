Japanese Woman Calls Police 2,761 Times; Her Reason Will Shock You

A 51-year-old Japanese woman, Hiroko Hatagami, was arrested for making 2,761 fake emergency calls to the police for almost three years. She confessed to doing this because she felt extremely lonely, and craved attention and human interaction. Hiroko Hatagami is an unemployed resident of Matsudo, Chiba prefecture. According to the Chiba Prefectural Police, they have been investigating the case of Hiroko Hatagami, and they allege that she consistently made fake emergency calls for approximately two years and nine months. They traced the calls to her residence and other locations in her neighbourhood, where she used her mobile phone and other means to make them.

From August 2020 to May 2023, Hiroko Hatagami persistently called the Matsudo fire department, requesting ambulances, and describing various symptoms such as stomach aches, drug overdose, and aching legs. Nevertheless, upon the arrival of the ambulances, she would immediately backtrack her statements, adamantly refusing to be taken to the hospital and denying any knowledge of making the emergency call.

Even after receiving multiple warnings from both the fire department and the police, Hiroko continued making false emergency calls, asserting that she didn’t want to take an ambulance and denied making the calls. The persistence of her actions prompted the fire department to file a formal complaint, resulting in her arrest on Thursday.

According to a Japanese newspaper, Hiroko Hatagami confessed that she made false emergency calls because she felt lonely and wanted someone to listen to her and give her attention.

This case is not an isolated incident in Japan. In 2013, a 44-year-old woman was arrested for making over 15,000 calls to the police within six months. The authorities had visited her residence almost 60 times before eventually arresting her. It highlights the seriousness of such incidents and their impact on emergency services.

The survey revealed that a significant number of around 1.5 million working-age individuals in Japan are living as social recluses, a phenomenon known as Hikikomori. This issue has been rapidly spreading and has worsened following the Covid-19 pandemic. In response to this concerning situation, the Japanese government is actively working to combat and address the challenges faced by Hikikomori individuals and provide support for their reintegration into society.