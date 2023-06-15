CHANGE LANGUAGE
Japan's Ambassador to India Welcomes Pokemon-Themed Flight to Delhi

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:15 IST

Delhi, India

Pokemon-Themed Boeing 787.(Credits: Twitter)

Japan’s biggest air carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) will operate the special Pokemon-Themed Boeing 787 to Delhi.

Hitoshi Suzuki, Japan’s ambassador to India, expressed his excitement with the launch of a Pokemon-themed flight to Delhi. The aircraft, adorned with the beloved character Pikachu, is operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest airline. ANA unveiled this special Boeing 787 aircraft, known as the Pikachu Jet NH, with a remarkable livery featuring the iconic Sky-High Pokemon Rayquaza, designed by The Pokemon Company. Ambassador Suzuki shared his joy on his Twitter handle by posting an image of the Pikachu Jet NH accompanied by a tweet that read, “Welcome Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by ANA to Delhi! The Delhi sky is ready to shine.”

The image showcased Pikachu in all its glory, captivating the hearts of Pokemon fans.

This Pokemon-themed aircraft began its operations on June 4, travelling from Tokyo Haneda International Airport to Bangkok. Alongside Pikachu, the special jet also features other flying characters such as Charizard, Latias, Latios, Vivillon, and more from the vast Pokemon universe.

Stepping inside the aircraft, passengers are greeted by a myriad of Pikachu-themed designs. ANA has gone the extra mile to make the journey memorable, offering in-flight amenities with Pikachu touches. As a special treat, all passengers aboard the Pikachu Jet NH receive a small souvenir, including Pikachu-adorned Japanese wooden tags - Kifuda, Pokemon stickers and exclusive Pokemon-themed boarding passes.

Ambassador Suzuki’s social media post celebrating the Pikachu Jet NH’s arrival has garnered significant attention, especially from Pokemon enthusiasts. The post has amassed over 77,000 views along with a range of reactions. Commenters expressed their delight and nostalgia, reminiscing about their love for Pokemon.

One user fondly stated, “I loved watching Pokemon growing up. Pikachu was my favourite!”

“Pokemon Doraemon Shinchan made a soft corner in my heart about Japan," a user wrote.

ANA plans to connect the Pikachu Jet NH from Haneda Airport to various destinations, including Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Vancouver, Manila, Sydney, and Honolulu.

Pikachu, the adorable electric-type Pokemon, serves as the official mascot of the Pokemon series and stands as one of the most beloved cartoon characters worldwide.

