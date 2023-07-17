Japan’s Birth Rate Spiked After This Company Discouraged Long Hours At Work, Here’s How

There has been a lot of discussion centring around the issue of ‘birth rate’ in Japan. “If we go on like this, the country will disappear," Masako Mori once told Bloomberg. After this, several policies were devised to boost the birth rate. But who knew a simple lifestyle measure taken by a company would help combat something which nothing else could. It all started when Masahiro Okafuji became CEO of Itochu Corp in 2010. His main target was to improve productivity. As a result, he made sure that working in the office post 8pm would be banned. Also, he got rid of over-time shifts.

With a change in the working pattern, there was a change seen in many things. A decade later, the company did not only make a fivefold jump in profit per employee from 2010 to 2021 but it also helped double Japan’s birth rate. A report by Bloomberg states that, as a result of of Itochu’s management, more female employees took maternity leave, had kids and came back to work.

Also Read: Shocking Video Shows Huge Crowds Flocking on Railway Tracks Near Dudhsagar Falls in Goa

The company stood as a winner in reversing a birth rate trend that the government has been trying to battle since so long. While speaking to Bloomberg, Fumihiko Kobayashi, Itochu’s executive vice president, said, “We set out to boost productivity but had no idea it would have an impact on the birth rate.”

The spike in birth rate was noticed by Itochu board member Atsuko Muraki. He had also previously served as director of equal employment and child welfare at Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. She encouraged the company to make these numbers public last year. The aim was to send a social message that, for women, raising kids and having a career don’t have to come at each other’s expense. Even though the company received mixed reactions, there was no changes made in the policy.

Yasuko Hassall Kobayashi, an associate professor of Asian studies at Ritsumeikan University, while speaking to Bloomberg said, “The biggest reason for the birthrate drop is that people with low economic status don’t have financial means to have a family or children. Itochu represents wealthy people in Japan. Employees and their partners are most likely to be high earners who can afford it."

Also Read: Google ‘Margot Robbie’, ‘Ryan Gosling’: Search Engine’s Easter Eggs for ‘Barbie’ Will Surprise You

Several changes were also inculcated after the Covid-19 pandemic. Employees had the freedom to work from home two days a week. The company, in another change, cut core office hours from eight to six. Meaning, people could log out as early as 3 pm. This helped many new mothers return to the company and serve the best of themselves for their career, while being able to manage everything back at home.