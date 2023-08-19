'Bumrah is Back': Indian Pacer's Double-Wicket Return in Ireland Has Desis Celebrating With Memes

Celebrating his triumphant return to international cricket, Jasprit Bumrah shone brightly on Friday, leading his team to a commanding T20I victory against Ireland in the inaugural game of the three-match series held in Dublin. His comeback was marked by a powerful performance, as he clinched two wickets in his opening over and concluded with impressive figures of 2 for 24. Employing the DLS method, his team secured a narrow two-run triumph.

Hence, with his much-anticipated comeback after an absence of nearly 11 months, the emotional response from Desis was inevitable. Those who were once critical and mocking his delayed return to the field had now shifted their stance, embracing a celebratory mood and sharing memes to commemorate the star pacer’s remarkable resurgence.

Check out the memes that flooded ‘X’, previously Twitter, like an ‘unexpected ‘bowling’ delivery from the star pacer.

For enthusiasts of both social media and cricket, the phrase ‘Ab to Sharam Kar Le Bumrah’ should be a familiar refrain, as it was often employed to create memes about the star bowler’s extended hiatus from the Indian squad due to persistent injuries. Whenever a picture or video showcasing someone overcoming challenges surfaced online, users seized the opportunity to conjure up the Bumrah meme.

However, the situation has now undergone a joyous transformation!

The turning point came about during a match in which India’s exceptional bowling display restricted Ireland to a modest score of 139/7. While chasing the target, India had reached 47/2 in 6.5 overs when inclement weather intervened, leading to a suspension of play. As the rain-induced break persisted, India’s fortunes aligned with the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method, resulting in a slim victory margin of just 2 runs in favor of India in Dublin. Bumrah’s exceptional bowling efforts earned him the well-deserved title of Player of the Match.

Reflecting on his performance, Bumrah conveyed, “(I) felt very good. So many sessions I did at the NCA and the practice games. Didn’t feel like I missed out a lot or I’m doing something new so credit to the staff there."

Thus, Indian cricket fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the 29-year-old pacer’s return injects a significant boost into India’s preparations for two prestigious ODI tournaments: the Asia Cup and the World Cup.