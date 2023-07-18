Jasprit Bumrah is Finally Back in 'Action' But Cricket Fans Can't Stop Delivering These Memes

Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action and his return to his best form has been burning question in Indian cricket. However, the ace bowler has put an end to the suspense by sharing a positive update on his Instagram. He posted a clip of pictures showcasing him bowling at full throttle in the nets, accompanied by the background song ‘Coming Home’ by Diddy, hinting at his comeback.

Fans, who were eagerly waiting for his return for the 2023 ODI World Cup, have been head over heels since Bumrah dropped the video. Naturally, memes took over the internet during this momentous occasion. But, this time, the focus was on the ‘comeback’ theme, celebrating the cricketer’s return and making light-hearted jokes about his absence. Some of these memes even took a dig at the trolls who had previously mocked him with ‘Ab Toh Sharam Karle Bumrah’ memes.

So, check out how Bumrah’s return has caused a stir and generated a lot of excitement among Desis all over the world:

Bumrah, renowned as one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation, has been absent from competitive cricket since September 2022 due to back surgery. Since April of the current year, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Dhoni As ‘Eid Ka Chaand’: Twitter Thread on Hindi Idioms That Perfectly Describe Indian Cricketers

While there were hopes that Bumrah would be available for the three-match T20I series in Ireland next month, uncertainty remains about his participation in domestic cricket before making a comeback to the Indian team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

According to reports, the NCA has implemented a mandatory requirement for players with prolonged injury layoffs to participate in domestic cricket before being considered for international matches. Furthermore, it has been reported that Ajit Agarkar, the newly appointed chief of the selection committee, will travel to the West Indies where the Indian team is currently involved in a full tour. One of the topics of discussion during this visit will be planning for the upcoming World Cup, including Bumrah’s fitness and potential role in the tournament.