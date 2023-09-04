'Sharam Karle Bumrah': Indian Bowler Criticised Over Returning Home For Birth of His Child

In the upcoming crucial match against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, Rohit Sharma’s Team India will be without the services of their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The pace spearhead has decided to return home during the ongoing edition of the continental tournament in Sri Lanka. The reason behind his departure, according to insider information, is the impending arrival of his first child with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan. While there hasn’t been an official statement from the couple, a BCCI official confirmed that Bumrah’s departure is unrelated to any injury concerns. Instead, it’s due to “personal reasons," and he is expected to rejoin the team during the Super 4 stage of the competition.

This news has stirred a frenzy among cricket enthusiasts, especially Desis, who were eagerly anticipating Bumrah’s performance after his comeback following a prolonged break due to injury. Some fans even drew comparisons between Bumrah and former captain MS Dhoni, who had chosen to stay with the team during the 2015 World Cup instead of attending the birth of his child, Ziva. One user commented, “When Ziva was born in 2015 during the WC, MS Dhoni said ‘I am on national duty, Won’t go back and leave my team in the middle.’ Today, Bumrah left immediately in the middle of the Asia Cup for the birth of his child. Guess, that kind of commitment is no longer existent."

“@Jaspritbumrah93 kuch to sharam karle. Pahle injury ka bahana karke bahar tha. Ab biwi aur bacche ke chakkar me match nhi khel raha hai," said another.

On the other hand, there were supporters of Bumrah who defended his decision, with one writing, “They did what felt best for them and their families. In 2015, Dhoni followed his values, just as Bumrah’s choice reflects his evolving priorities. Let’s respect their individual choices, as these moments are deeply personal, we can’t truly fathom the emotions they carry."

On a brighter note, Bumrah’s return to the field was marked by him leading a series against Ireland, where he displayed his readiness by taking two wickets in his very first over. Despite making adjustments to his run-up and bowling within his limits, Bumrah’s performance raised hopes for his successful return to white-ball cricket. Additionally, in the India vs. Pakistan match, he made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring a valuable 16 runs off just 14 balls. This was a noteworthy achievement, considering that Bumrah is primarily known for his bowling prowess rather than his batting skills.