'Dekho Vo Aa Gaya': Jasprit Bumrah's Comeback for Ireland Series Has 'Bowled' Twitter With Memes

Jasprit Bumrah, the speedster we’ve all been eagerly waiting for, is back in full form and is set to captain the Indian squad for the T20Is in Ireland this August. After an agonizing 11-month absence, Bumrah’s return to the national side has brought immense joy to his fans who have sorely missed his talents on the field.

The online world, which was once flooded with relentless and brutal trolling aimed at Bumrah, with the hashtag ‘Ab to Sharam Le Bumrah’ trending repeatedly, has now taken a complete U-turn. The same users who were once trolling are now unable to contain their excitement, expressing their elation on Twitter with an outpouring of reactions.

But what’s a memorable cricket moment without some hilarious memes? The BCCI’s announcement of Bumrah leading the 15-member squad has ‘bowled’ Twitter as they can’t stop celebrating the memefest for his much-awaited comeback.

Take a Look:

It’s worth recalling that Bumrah took charge as captain during a rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham last year when Rohit Sharma was sidelined due to Covid-19. The hosts emerged victorious, leveling the series 2-2. His last appearance for the national team was in September 2022 when he was brought back, perhaps prematurely in hindsight, from injury with the T20 World Cup in Australia in mind.

Meanwhile, the timing of Bumrah’s comeback is perfect as it aligns with the upcoming Asia Cup and an ODI series at home against Australia before the highly anticipated World Cup. His return to the national side ahead of the World Cup is indeed excellent news for India, especially considering his pace and bowling expertise, which could prove to be the X-factor on Indian pitches that are traditionally not too supportive for fast bowlers.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah is Finally Back in ‘Action’ But Cricket Fans Can’t Stop Delivering These Memes

As the anticipation builds up, fans and cricket enthusiasts are brimming with excitement to witness Bumrah’s sensational comeback, which promises to be a spectacle worth remembering! Till then, let the memes rejoice you like always!