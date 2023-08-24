Jasprit Bumrah's Team Applauding Chandrayaan-3 Feat Has Indians Asking 'When Will BCCI Make Proud?'

In a remarkable display of space exploration, India achieved a significant milestone as its Chandrayaan-3 flawlessly positioned itself near the southern pole of the moon on Wednesday. While the world danced on digital platforms to celebrate this grand moment, even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joined in by sharing a video featuring the Indian cricket team commemorating the lunar landing while in Dublin for their 3rd T20I against Ireland. However, Indian cricket fans took the opportunity to poke fun at the BCCI due to the national cricket team’s consistent underperformance, particularly in the long-standing ICC trophy drought spanning a decade.

The shared video by BCCI featured the cricketing stars, under the leadership of captain Jasprit Bumrah, engrossed before a screen, their emotions erupting in cheers and applause as Chandrayaan-3’s safe landing unfolded before them. Almost immediately, social media users, especially those on ‘X’ (Twitter), began hilariously teasing the cricket body.

Also Read: ISRO Women Scientists Inspire Next Gen After Chandrayaan-3 Success; Indians Echo ‘Gol Roti Can Wait’

One user humourously remarked, “Hum cricket fans ko bhi aapke liye ese taaliyan bajane ka mauka do (Why not give us a chance to applaud for you too, just like this?)," while another jested, “Bhai aap log kab kuch aisa karoge ja hun aapke liye taaliyan bajaein, 2013 k baad se kuch nahi kar paye (When will you folks do something like this? You haven’t achieved anything significant since 2013)."

Most of these comments turned into a fun roast of BCCI, alluding to a wish that such applause-worthy moments should sync with the upcoming 2023 World Cup. The buzz around this much-awaited cricket fiesta had already shot up after Chandrayaan-3’s victory, adding an extra layer of optimism to the mega event where cricket practically runs in the nation’s veins.

The trolling didn’t let up though. It’s like the force of teasing won’t be satisfied until the cricketing champs work their magic, effectively turning 2023 into India’s year. This is a far cry from the tough memories of 2019, which carried the disappointment of both Chandrayaan-2’s stumble and India’s dashed hopes of lifting the World Cup trophy.

Also Read: Tears in 2019, Triumph in 2023: Chandrayaan-3 Success Makes Desis Relate to India Winning World Cup

Thus, with the ICC Men’s World Cup peeking around the corner, the internet crowd is on its toes, eagerly waiting for India to turn their hopes into reality.