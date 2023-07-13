Javed Akhtar’s 'Cryptic' Tweet Sparks Hilarious Responses From Fans

Celebrated lyricist and storyteller, Javed Akhtar, has also captivated audiences with his multiple talents. However, this time he confused his followers on Twitter with a bizarre tweet. Nobody knows what it means and there is a chance that it has been uploaded by mistake, but netizens did not shy away from making the most of the opportunity presented before them. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Mr Akhtar wrote, ‘P’ in hindi.

पी— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 13, 2023

While nobody knows the meaning of the tweet, still people have a lot to say about it. Some people are sharing memes and others are just making amusing comments. “Waah! Perhaps a brief & incisive response to the most earnest online request these days i.e. “Uncle ji, paani pila dijiye. Mera gala sookh raha hai." wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Temporary solution to most problems.” “Communicating in code language. Wonder who?” mentioned another person.

Bacche k hatho mea mobile aagya tha kya😬😬 https://t.co/X6vCeA6FfU— ・ (@SanaKha12471063) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, at the FICCI event in Kolkata, Mr Akhtar shared a remarkable incident when he composed a song under 10 minutes and this impromptu creation, against all odds, went on to achieve iconic status. “I have written a handful of songs in under 10 minutes. After Silsila, Yash Chopra’s fourth assistant came to me and requested that I write the songs for his film. Of course, he didn’t have any money, but I agreed. I wrote the songs, but because I was working for free, one remained incomplete. That poor guy would come over every evening and ask for the song, and in those days, I used to drink,” he revealed.