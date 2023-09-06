CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jawan Craze: SRK's Charm Takes Over Delhi as This Cinema Hall Boasts 30 Shows on Opening Day
Jawan Craze: SRK's Charm Takes Over Delhi as This Cinema Hall Boasts 30 Shows on Opening Day

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 10:35 IST

Delhi, India

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is up to shatter records as cinema halls in Delhi are running as many as 30 shows in a day to meet the exceptional demand.

The ‘Jawan’ fever continues to surge unabated, as Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic charm has swept the entire nation. His ardent fans have wasted no time in securing advance bookings for the opening day, which happens to be tomorrow, September 7. The nationwide cinema frenzy, driven by Shah Rukh Khan, has not only broken records in advance sales but has also witnessed a staggering 7.5 million tickets sold in India, according to ticket aggregator BookMyShow. But the magic doesn’t stop there. SRK’s charm has extended its reach to the national capital, where Delhi’s cinema halls are running up to 30 shows in a single day to accommodate the overwhelming demand! Just picture the level of enthusiasm.

For instance, Cinepolis at Pacific Mall near Netaji Subhash Place in Delhi is scheduled to run exactly 30 shows on September 7 in 2D format. A screenshot of this extraordinary feat has been circulating on the micro-blogging site ‘X,’ serving as undeniable proof of SRK’s immense popularity. These shows kick off at 8:30 a.m., with most of them spaced just 15 minutes apart and continuing until 11:45 p.m.

Furthermore, another major cinema chain, INOX, has had to add early morning shows starting at 6:30 a.m. due to the overwhelming response, as the originally scheduled 6:40 show was already housefull.

Clearly, the fever shows no signs of slowing down, and this is undeniable proof of that fact.

In the midst of all this excitement, ‘Jawan’ has managed to sell an impressive 3,58,500 tickets across three major national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - as of Tuesday at 10 PM. PVR and INOX are leading the charge with 2,95,000 tickets, while Cinepolis follows closely with 63,500 tickets. ‘Jawan’ has now secured the 5th spot in the list of all-time top advance bookings in the national chains and is aiming to break into the top 3.

The buzz surrounding ‘Jawan’ is so tremendous that the film is expected to become SRK’s second ₹100 crore opener this year, following ‘Pathaan.’ Moreover, it has the potential to join the ₹1000 crore club in the same year for the actor. The film is available in both 2D and IMAX formats, with the most expensive ticket in Delhi being sold for a whopping Rs. 2400.

Purvi Khemani
Sub-editor at News18.com, Purvi works for the Viral section
first published:September 06, 2023, 10:27 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 10:35 IST