Jeff Bezos Pays Rs 5 Crore Monthly For Unfurnished Home In Malibu

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth exceeds $150 billion, has purchased and built an impressive number of properties across various states in the US. Although he can buy more properties worldwide and still remain a billionaire, Bezos along with his fiance Lauren Sanchez have opted to pay a monthly rent of $600,000 (approximately Rs 5 Crore) for the iconic Malibu home in California. Interestingly, this property happens to be the former residence of the legendary jazz saxophonist, producer and composer Kenny Gorelick, as reported by TMZ. The couple have chosen to spend several months in this luxurious home while awaiting the completion of their $165 million Beverly Hills mansion.

The cost of this rented property does not include furniture, as the couple has chosen to bring their own belongings, which means Jeff and Lauren are shelling out a huge sum of money for an unfurnished home. Spread across 5,500 square feet, the property has various amenities, including a backyard, tennis court, pool, screening room, recording studio and access to the private Little Dume Beach.

While the exact date for the completion of their Beverly Hills mansion is not known, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are spending over $7 million annually just on rent for Kenny’s Malibu house.

Back in 1998, Kenny Gorelick acquired the residence for $12.5 million. He decided to expand the property by purchasing an adjacent smaller house in the year 2000 for $3 million. This additional house is 3,500 square feet and has 2 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Earlier this month, Jeff Bezos secretly acquired an estate on a manmade island in Miami. As per a Bloomberg report, Jeff spent $68 Million on the property spread across 2.8 acres of land. The estate features three bedrooms and was constructed in 1965. Previously, the place was owned by MTM Star International and the transaction happened in June. Although his identity remained undisclosed initially, later it was found Jeff was the owner.

The billionaire is reportedly exploring more options in the same area. Indian Creek, which is also referred to as the Billionaire Bunker, has houses of other prominent figures including Carl Icahn, Tom Brady, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump.

Jeff Bezos also purchased one of the world’s most expensive yachts, the Koru. Launched this year, it comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of approximately $500 million.