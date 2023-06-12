Jethalal-Iyer, Pani Puri-Pizza: Viral Twitter Thread of Desis Comparing Bizarre Things is Comedy Gold

The internet is an endless realm of captivating oddities that continuously evolve into a boundless wellspring of entertainment. From viral memes that ride the waves of current trends to an eclectic array of videos covering every conceivable topic, the ceaseless barrage of amusement knows no bounds. Recently, a Twitter thread emerged with a seemingly innocuous phrase, “tough competition." However, the Desi community quickly embraced it, injecting their own unique twists and perspectives into the mix, even pitting the most peculiar things against each other.
Thus, the delightful trend not only provided a platform for testing meme knowledge but also turned into an enjoyable read, as people reacted to it with hilarity and wit. Take a look yourself!
Mona Lisa vs Majnu’s Bhai’s Painting in ‘Welcome’
Tough competition https://t.co/E6PfINgOsk pic.twitter.com/nHD56MQLF3— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) June 11, 2023
Panipuri vs Pizza
tough competition pic.twitter.com/09YewzXjvz— Supriya Chouhan (@SupriyaChouha12) June 11, 2023
Roger Federer vs Arbaaz Khan
pic.twitter.com/uKsD8dp6CK— Vibali Joshi (@VibaliJoshi) June 11, 2023
Messi vs Ronaldo
No better answer pic.twitter.com/NNjQJGxPKE— Usaaaaaama (@usaaaaama_) June 11, 2023
Red Pen vs Black Pen
Tough competition pic.twitter.com/rqtIoP5JTJ— Shubhanshu Khampariya (@Legitimate_Guy) June 10, 2023
Netflix vs Telegram
Very tough competition pic.twitter.com/VOTTqHneFC— Sagar Kumar (@saggyskl) June 10, 2023
Rahul Dravid vs Wasim Akram
“tough competition" pic.twitter.com/SniVbkQ3Pz— Bhavya Chawla (@BhavyaChawla30) June 10, 2023
Iyer vs Jethalal
Tough competition pic.twitter.com/zOcAN3nchw— Gaurav Dixit (@panditji_19) June 10, 2023
Starbucks vs Tapri ki Chai
“tough competition" pic.twitter.com/xDD1uPvvLx— Garima Singh (@G_singh3434_) June 11, 2023
Parveen Babi vs Zeenat Aman
Tough competition. pic.twitter.com/3aEOUHefz6— Ā ॐ (@SriHariBhakt) June 11, 2023
And so on…
“tough competition” pic.twitter.com/iPtNjsEXLg— Satish Vaishnav (@Im_Svaishnav) June 10, 2023
Very tough competition pic.twitter.com/TfUrEifuLa— Ayush Singh (@whoayushhhh) June 10, 2023
tough competition pic.twitter.com/pSqoY4gfmD— Rahul (@103Rahul691) June 10, 2023
It’s not the first instance where the Desi community has taken part in an uproarious meme fest, where things are taken out of context for the sake of laughter online. A prime example of this was when the phrase “Kaam Aisa Karo" gained immense popularity as Twitter users began adding their own humorous twists to this Hindi motivational quote. The transformation from an inspirational saying to a source of pure hilarity was a complete reversal of its original intention. Soon enough, everyone joined in on the meme train, leading to uncontrollable fits of laughter for all involved.
