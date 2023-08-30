Joaquin Phoenix, Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman Star In Gangs Of Wasseypur's AI Version

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool for digital creators, offering them the chance to explore fresh perspectives. A current trend that has been capturing attention involves the imaginative crossover of Hollywood actors into Bollywood films and vice versa. An example of this trend is gaining traction on the internet with Anurag Kashyap’s iconic and critically acclaimed film, Gangs of Wasseypur. While the original cast included actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Tripathi, a Reddit user shared a video where Joaquin Phoenix, Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Salma Hayek and Tom Hanks take centre stage.

The reimagined Hollywood version features Joaquin stepping into the shoes of Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee) while Christian takes up the role of Faizal Khan, originally played by Nawazuddin. The transformation also includes Hugh taking on the role of Sultan Khan, and Salma Hayek portraying Mohsina and Tom Hanks as Ramadhir Singh. The user sharing the clip, wrote, “What If Gangs of Wasseypur Was Made In Hollywood.”

Since the Reddit user shared the post, it has received an overwhelming response on the subreddit as well as on other pages. While a majority admired the creativity, some engaged in discussions about who they believed should helm the Hollywood adaptation.

A user wrote, “Tom Hanks as Ramadhir looks like Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker from Elvis movie.”

Another wrote, “Both Joaquin & Bale are looking wonderful but the main Superstar was Hugh Jackman rocking that Baniyan & Lungi.”

A user suggested, “Why do I feel like Quentin Tarantino will direct it.”

“Dream casting man,” a comment read.

One more added, “AI is scary.”

While it’s interesting to consider who could potentially direct the Hollywood version. A fitting choice might be Martin Scorsese, as he’s known for making gripping crime thrillers. With numerous films in the genre, Scorsese’s directorial skill aligns well with the essence of Gangs of Wasseypur. Interestingly, in 2013, Scorsese thanked and admired Anurag Kashyap’s film with a sweet note.

The filmmaker wrote, “Dear Anurag, Thank you so much for your very kind note and especially for sending your films. I’ve been shooting my film for the past three months but found the time to watch the pictures over the weekend. I thoroughly enjoyed Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur and found them exciting and inspiring. Maybe one day we’ll be able to meet. Certainly, if you come to New York I should be here. All my best to you in the future.”

Gangs of Wasseypur was split into two parts as the movie’s cut was over 5 hours. Both parts premiered at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.