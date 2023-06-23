Jodhpur Varsity Sets Guinness World Record By Performing 26-hour Surya Namaskar On Yoga Day

The 9th International Yoga Day event at Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ayurved University on Wednesday made it to the Guinness World Record Book with 26 hours straight of performing Surya Namaskar. Among all asanas, Surya Namaskar is the most traditional and commonly practised.

This time, students of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ayurved University performed Surya Namaskar from June 21 at 8:00 a.m. until the next day, 10:30 a.m. This was performed at the clock tower in Jodhpur. This was done to create awareness of yoga among people and motivate them to perform Surya Namaskar daily.

Surya Namaskar is a chronology of 12 yoga postures. This is considered best when done early in the morning on an empty stomach.

Steps to Perform Surya Namaskar

Pranamasana

A prayer pose where you need to keep your feet together, stand straight, and bring your palms together in a prayer position.

Hastauttanasana

Lift your arms, bend towards your back, and stretch the whole body from the tips of your fingers to your heels.

Hastapadasana

The next step is to bend forward from the waist by keeping your spine straight and bring your hands down to the floor as you exhale.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana

Slowly push your right leg back and stretch as far as possible. Bring your right knee to the floor and look up.

Dandasana

Once you breathe in, gradually take your left leg towards your back and bring your body in a straight line.

Ashtanga Namaskara

Now gently bring your knee down and exhale. Rest your chin on the floor and take your hips slightly back.

Bhujangasana

Slightly forward in Cobra pose, bend your elbows and look up.

Adho Mukha Svanasanan

Breathe out, lift your hips and tailbone, and bring your body into an inverted V pose.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana

Bring your right hand forward between your two hands, and your left knee goes down on the floor. Look up.

Hastapadasana

Bring your left foot forward and keep your palms on the floor.

Hastauttanasana

Raise your hand, bend backwards, and breathe in, pushing the hip slightly outward.

Tadasana

Keep your body straight and bring your arms down. Relax for a while and observe the sensation in your body.

Surya Namaskar keeps you mentally and physically fit.