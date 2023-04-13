CHANGE LANGUAGE
Joe Goldberg, 3 Idiots' Chatur: These Characters Would Definitely Pay For Twitter Blue

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 11:47 IST

Joe Goldberg and Chatur would definitely pay for Twitter Blue. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Joe Goldberg from You, Chatur from 3 Idiots, Michael Scott from The Office: These fictional characters would definitely pay $8 for a Twitter blue tick.

Elon Musk’s constantly oscillating policy around Twitter Blue has become the butt of many jokes on Twitter. Now, legacy blue-checked Twitter accounts are in the process of losing their verified status, and people would have to pay $8 to get a blue tick. Ever since the decision of paid verification was rolled out, those who paid the $8 were roasted with memes on the microblogging platform.

Now, a Twitter thread is doing the rounds where people have been theorising on which fictional characters would pay for the blue tick. Predictably, these are not the characters anyone has ever been particularly fond of. From Chatur in 3 Idiots, Joe Goldberg from You, Gina from Brooklyn 99, to Michael Scott from The Office, people’s theories have covered a range of… umm… eccentric fictional personalities.

Can you think of any additional characters who would do this?

In a similar exercise, Twitter users also recounted some of the best insults exchanged in pop culture, including both fictional characters and celebrities throwing barbs at each other. It included everyone from Farah Khan’s joking comment about Ananya Panday to Chunky Panday, Katrina Kaif taking a pregnant pause during an interview when asked to list Ranbir Kapoor’s qualities that her other co-stars did not possess, and more. You can check out more such iconic examples here.

