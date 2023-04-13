Joe Goldberg, 3 Idiots' Chatur: These Characters Would Definitely Pay For Twitter Blue

Elon Musk’s constantly oscillating policy around Twitter Blue has become the butt of many jokes on Twitter. Now, legacy blue-checked Twitter accounts are in the process of losing their verified status, and people would have to pay $8 to get a blue tick. Ever since the decision of paid verification was rolled out, those who paid the $8 were roasted with memes on the microblogging platform.

Now, a Twitter thread is doing the rounds where people have been theorising on which fictional characters would pay for the blue tick. Predictably, these are not the characters anyone has ever been particularly fond of. From Chatur in 3 Idiots, Joe Goldberg from You, Gina from Brooklyn 99, to Michael Scott from The Office, people’s theories have covered a range of… umm… eccentric fictional personalities.

Name a fictional character who would sell twitter blue https://t.co/RPMrvKLWVj pic.twitter.com/A6lYC91uRB— Chal Apne Baap Ko Mat Sikha (@madaddie24) April 13, 2023

name a fictional character who would pay for twitter blue(and won't stop bragging about it) https://t.co/bFO2chSnWE pic.twitter.com/7zlVFJbsAM— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) April 12, 2023

name a fictional character that would pay for twitter blue https://t.co/MqmGZ00V82 pic.twitter.com/O4f3WJ6fvV— Raeflora (@Raeflora1) April 11, 2023

name a fictional character who would pay for twitter blue https://t.co/DgEXm60aVL pic.twitter.com/UNhil7sKzq— maura quint (possibly parody sometimes depending) (@behindyourback) April 11, 2023

name a fictional character who would pay for twitter blue https://t.co/326qc56WM1 pic.twitter.com/R9YtX8d4Hc— Meha (@BitchMastaani) April 12, 2023

A fictional character who would pay for twitter blue https://t.co/40upY7sjBp pic.twitter.com/uwXrXnolJz— Saleh (@MoSalihh) April 11, 2023

Name a fictional character that would pay for twitter blue.Obviously; https://t.co/SgOiEsgLVN pic.twitter.com/clZt7XvfZI— futura fr℮e (@Nry_xo) April 11, 2023

Can you think of any additional characters who would do this?

In a similar exercise, Twitter users also recounted some of the best insults exchanged in pop culture, including both fictional characters and celebrities throwing barbs at each other. It included everyone from Farah Khan’s joking comment about Ananya Panday to Chunky Panday, Katrina Kaif taking a pregnant pause during an interview when asked to list Ranbir Kapoor’s qualities that her other co-stars did not possess, and more. You can check out more such iconic examples here.

Read all the Latest News here