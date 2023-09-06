Joe Jonas Filing Divorce As Sophie Turner Likes 'Partying' Frustrates Internet: 'Is He Serious?'

The shocking news of Joe Jonas filing for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two children has left fans in complete disbelief. According to reports, the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer initiated the end of their marriage in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court, stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." While fans have been grappling with the reasons behind this decision, an insider disclosed to TMZ that their split is attributed to disparities in their lifestyles. Sophie embraced an active nightlife, while Joe preferred the comforts of home. A source close to the publication explained, “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

This revelation has caused quite a stir online, as fans struggle to come to terms with the notion that Sophie’s reported affinity for nightlife could have led to the dissolution of their marriage. In fact, social media has erupted with criticism aimed at the Jonas brother. One user questioned, “Joe jonas is really trying to play the “loose party girl” card with a woman who stepped away from her career at the height of her fame to marry him and pop out two children all before 25 years of age. is he stupid?"

Another commented, “Sophie Turner shelved her career for a few years to be the doting wife and a stay-at-home mother, just for Joe Jonas to run to TMZ, screaming “divorce" after she booked a singular job in the United Kingdom. lol what a joke."

A third user expressed, “I love joe jonas as much as the next girlie but between drinking on stage and doing his little dj events you cannot tell me he doesn’t party l o l…this is just a bad attempt at framing sophie to be some careless mother and that’s not it for me!!"

Check Out How Social Media Reacted:

As for their children, the couple has two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 14 months, who have primarily resided with Joe. He is seeking “shared parental responsibility" following the divorce, and reports suggest that he wants the court to establish a parenting plan that ensures both parents have regular and ongoing contact with their children. Additionally, Joe plans to take his daughters on tour with him when they are with him and has raised the issue of child support.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have not yet made any official statements regarding the divorce reports. The couple, with an age difference of seven years, began dating in 2016 after Joe initiated contact with Sophie through direct messages. Their Las Vegas wedding took place in May 2019.