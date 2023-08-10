Joe Rogan 'Appalled' By Criticism Towards 'Barbie', Says It Is 'Original'

Barbie continues to dominate theatres and has surpassed $1 billion at the box office. Ever since its release, Greta Gerwig’s movie has been the hot topic, and the center of many discussions. Despite its success, not everyone liked the film and it has also garnered some criticism. Many claimed that the movie is ‘too woke.’ Now, Joe Rogan, while speaking at ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ gave his two cents on the movie. In a conversation with Post Malone, he said that he is “appalled” by the amount of criticism that the movie has received.

Also Read: SRK’s ‘Dunki’ Response to Fan’s Fiancée Refusing to Watch ‘Jawan’ Breaks the Internet

“A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left perplexed,” Rogan stated. Further, he deemed the movie as “interesting” and “original.”

“It was a fun, silly movie — I laughed. But at the end of it, I was like, ‘How did people get outraged at that? “I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men, I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks,” he said further.

With this, he also praised Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s performances.

Meanwhile, after the movie many women shared their thoughts on social media, revealing that the movie ‘Barbie’ has made them rethink their romantic partnerships. One Twitter user asked if anyone else felt like ending their relationship after watching the movie. She wasn’t alone, many others have tweeted about her boyfriend not liking the movie and wondered how to break up with him.

Also Read: Vistara Celebrates Baby Passenger’s First Birthday Mid-air in Heartwarming Gesture, Pics Go Viral

Since the release of ‘Barbie,’ Reddit discussions have emerged where users describe how the movie led to conflicts and breakups in their relationships.