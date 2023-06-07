John Cena's Entrance Song in WWE Has Hindi Lyrics, Here's Hilarious 'Proof'

Who hasn’t been a fan of the legendary John Cena and his iconic entrance song “The Time is Now"? Released back in 2005, this catchy tune has not only been the official theme song for many years during his WWE wrestling career but has also achieved meme status since the rise of the meme era. Since its release, everyone’s been scratching their heads trying to decipher what he says at the beginning of the song. In fact, it’s been a source of confusion, leading to all sorts of creative additions and recommendations. However, there’s a recent and uproariously funny revelation to this that all Desi fans must definitely not miss!

In the video that has now gone viral, a Pakistani show host made a side-splitting revelation about the iconic song. According to him, Cena actually says “Kya baat hai" in the intro of his song! What? Can you believe it? This unexpected Hindi twist has left everyone rolling on the floor laughing! Just imagine the wrestling superstar acknowledging his Hindi-speaking fans with a perfectly timed “Kya baat hai!"

It’s the kind of hilarious surprise that sent the online world into an absolute frenzy.

The comment section erupted with laughter and amusement. Users couldn’t help but chime in with their hilarious reactions. One user wrote, “Can’t unhear now" while another witty commenter added, “Where’s the lie?!"

Oh God how did I miss this. Kya baat he— Sai_BeingMe (@Saisankaran) June 6, 2023

John Cena after listening this: pic.twitter.com/qYvwU4zRDV— NK (@nirmal_indian) June 7, 2023

Mujhe lga aava de bolta Hain— Naveen (@IamNvn_03) June 6, 2023

Where’s the lie?!— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) June 6, 2023

Behind the fun and memes, it’s important to note that the actual words John Cena utters at the beginning of his entrance song are “Krrr Amadou." This phrase is a sample taken from M.O.P’s song “Ante Up." Interestingly, “Krrr Amadou" refers to Amadou Diallo, an unarmed immigrant who tragically lost his life in a shooting incident involving the police in the Bronx around the same time the song was released.

During that period, Amadou Diallo’s name resonated strongly in the rap music scene, with several songs referencing him.