Jr NTR’s First Look From NTR 30 To Be Revealed On Actor’s Birthday Eve, Makers Confirm

The wait is over. Jr NTR’s first look from his much-anticipated film NTR 30 is confirmed to release on the eve of the actor’s birthday, that is May 19. Needless to mention, Jr NTR’s fans, who have been waiting with bated breath for the same, have heaved a sigh of relief. The RRR actor’s first look was a topic of discussion for a long time. Although there were speculations that the first look might be unveiled on Jr NTR’s birthday, the date was not confirmed, until yesterday. Now, on May 17, the makers of NTR 30 have officially announced it on Instagram.

“The sea is full of his stories… written in blood. NTR30 first look on May 19th on the eve of Jr NTR’s birthday,” read the caption of the post. With Jr NTR in a film, it is likely that that actor will sport a raw and rugged avatar in the film. The first-look announcement also came with a grim black-and-white poster. It captures several types of blood-laden weapons including swords, knives, and daggers stabbed onto the ground.

Fans have shown their excitement in the comments for the upcoming first look of Jr NTR. While one enthusiastic fan wrote, “It’s not pan India it’s pan world. Jr NTR on fire,” another quipped, “Jai NTR.” Others just commented “Waiting” adding uncountable fire and red heart emojis.

Helmed by Kortala Siva, NTR 30 is currently being shot in Hyderabad, reports ETimes. Last year, the official motion poster of the Koratala Siva directorial sent movie enthusiasts into a frenzy. It portrayed Jr NTR holding a knife in one hand and an axe in the other. He stood atop a rock, surrounded by sea, his back turned the other way.

Reports further claim that NTR 30 will be set against the backdrop of a port. It will also feature a fictional island. It was also reported that the majority of shooting locations will be conducted in Hyderabad, Goa, and Vizag. The upcoming actioner will be a visual extravaganza, embedded with plenty of visual effects.

Besides Jr NTR, the film also stars Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside Saif Ali Khan, who will play the antagonist. NTR 30’s release date is not yet unveiled.