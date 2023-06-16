Juhi Chawla's Scene From 'PBDHH' Resurfaces As Reporter's Hilarious Skit on Cyclone Biparjoy Goes Viral

Remember that video of desi reporter covering cyclone Biparjoy while enacting a hilarious skit? The video took the internet by a storm and went viral immediately. It features a reporter from a leading TV news channel who pretends to be reporting live from Dwarka in Gujarat. In the video, she can be seen hilariously emerging on the screen from the studio, with an umbrella in her hand. The background displays a video of flooding on a coastline accompanied with strong winds.

The reporter can be seen trying to stop herself from moving due to the pressure from the winds. This skit went viral on Twitter and generated a frenzy among netizens. However, now a video which is going viral is that of Juhi Chawla from the film ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’. Fans have noticed an uncanny resemblance in the reporter’s skit and the movie’s scene.

Straight from @iam_juhi Ria Baneerji in Tv24 reporting about the weather in phir bhi dil hai Hindustani 2000 #JuhiChawlapic.twitter.com/iMLKlDneyg https://t.co/kRymtYVg9i— Best of Juhi Chawla (@bestofJuhi) June 15, 2023

The actress herself has shared the video on Twitter. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Biparjoy unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph. Water levels have begun to rise dangerously at Gujarat’s Ruper Bandar. NDRF teams have arrived for on-site evaluation. Also, the power supply has been disrupted in 1092 villages in Saurashtra Kutch. Also, due to the cyclone, 4048 power poles collapsed, 186 TCs have been damaged and 2502 feeders have been closed.

