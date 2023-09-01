Jujuy's Lithium Industry Causes Environmental Concerns, Affects Indigenous Rights In South America

Jujuy, situated in the heart of the lithium triangle, a region spanning Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile along the Andes mountains, is home to the world’s largest lithium deposits. This mineral is indispensable for manufacturing rechargeable batteries used in smartphones, laptops, and now, electric cars, driving its demand to new heights.

Argentina ranks fourth globally in lithium production, yet some residents of Jujuy voice discontent over not reaping the benefits of this thriving industry and express concerns about their way of life being endangered by its presence.

Lithium extraction requires a substantial amount of water, approximately two million litres per ton. Nati Machaca, an Argentinian who depends on agriculture and raising livestock in this predominantly rural area, sounded worried that this process is leading to soil depletion and water pollution.

“If this goes on, we will soon starve and become ill," she warns.

The situation for over 400 indigenous groups residing in these mountains is intricate because numerous lack official land titles for territories they have occupied for centuries, predating the arrival of Spanish conquerors in the 1500s.

Despite the new constitution imposing restrictions on the right to protest, indigenous groups remain undeterred and have chosen to block the roads to the lithium mines.

Northern Argentina hosts a total of 38 lithium mining projects, with three of them already operational. A significant portion of the region’s lithium is situated beneath salt flats in the form of lithium brine.

Companies begin the process by drilling to reach the underground deposits. The extracted brine is then pumped to the surface, into man-made ponds. Here, a portion of the liquid is left to evaporate, after which the lithium is extracted using a series of chemical procedures.

Residents in the area caution that lithium mining significantly affects the environment due to the substantial water demand of the process and the potential air and water pollution caused by the chemicals used in extraction.

Marie-Pierre Lucesoli notes that companies are actively striving to enhance water efficiency and minimize fossil fuel consumption. Nearly all lithium mining facilities are being designed to operate on solar energy, reflecting the industry’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Yet, those who joined the march to Buenos Aires stood firm in their resolve. They stress that their resistance isn’t just about themselves but about securing the well-being of generations to come and the broader welfare of humanity.